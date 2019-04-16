Latest Weather Blog
Former Governor Kathleen Blanco under hospice care
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana State Legislature announced Tuesday that former Governor Kathleen Blanco is under hospice care.
Blanco was diagnosed with ocular melanoma in 2011, and the disease reappeared during a checkup in 2017. In December 2018, she publicly said there's "no escape" from the incurable cancer that has spread throughout her body.
"I think it's biblical, and I think it's practical that we pray for those that we know and love, that have served us together," Sen. Long said Tuesday.
Legislative pool reporters also say President Bush has called Blanco during the recent news of her deteriorating health. Bush was president when Hurricane Katrina hit Louisiana in 2005. Blanco was serving as governor during the catastrophic storm.
Blanco is a devout Catholic and says she's made peace with the disease.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ascension School Board approves updated security measures
-
Sheriff's office searching for armed robbery suspect in West Baton Rouge
-
Baton Rouge teen reunites with paramedics who saved his life
-
Nurse's death ruled a homicide
-
State police investigating deputy-involved shooting on Jones Creek Road Monday night
Sports Video
-
Will Wade to meet with LSU officials Friday, ending month-long stalemate
-
How emotion separates LSU track from rest of the NCAA
-
Southern stuns No. 8 LSU baseball 7-2
-
LSU basketball - Postgame Press Conference vs. Michigan State
-
Sportscaster Dick Vitale's ESPN interview turns into shouting match over Will Wade...