Former governor, Edwin Edwards still showing spirit while under hospice care

1 hour 54 minutes 50 seconds ago Friday, July 09 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: Earl Phelps

BATON ROUGE - Close friends say former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards may be in hospice care, but he's still showing his fighting spirit.

"Like so many people in this situation, he goes in and out," Leo Honeycutt said. "He was very lucid Monday night and, like I said, we had a very spirited discussion."

Honeycutt is a longtime journalist and Edwards' biographer. He said it was the former governor's decision, not his family's, to go under hospice care at his home.

"He said he was tired of taking an ambulance back and forth to the ER...being there for 3 to 4 days and having to be checked out," Honeycutt said.

According to Honeycutt, Edwards is confined to the bed and surrounded by a steady stream of family and friends.

"If anybody can rally, Edwin Edwards can rally and I believe he can do it," Honeycutt said.

Edwards is 93 years old and was the longest-serving governor in Louisiana, elected to 4 terms in office.

