Former governor, Edwin Edwards, makes surprise appearance at state Capitol Tuesday

BATON ROUGE - One of Louisiana's most well-known politicians made a surprise visit to the legislature, causing some confusion when the speaker called for "Governor Edwards."

Both Edwin and John Bel Edwards were there to wish longtime clerk Butch Speer a happy retirement.

"That is not Governor Edwards!" the current governor joked.

But the four-time governor will use any excuse to take a trip down memory lane.

"It was great. I spent two years here as state senator and 16 as governor, and it's always good to be back," Edwin Edwards said.

After some ribbing about sharing the same last name, the former governor appears to have thrown his support behind John Bel for the upcoming governor's race.

"I just want him to know I'm very proud of him, and I'm looking forward to working with him for the next five years."

Now 91, the former governor has seen his share of scandal, even serving prison time for racketeering. But he says it's *today's* political environment that is the real shocker.

"Too much confusion and not enough cooperation."