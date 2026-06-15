Former Gonzales mayoral candidate who allegedly shot man in Hammond now faces murder charges

HAMMOND — A former Gonzales mayoral candidate who allegedly shot a man in the chest in Hammond is now being charged with second-degree murder after he died in the hospital, jail records show.

Kemlyn Lomas, 58, was initially arrested on May 28 on attempted manslaughter, aggravated battery and illegal use of a weapon charges following the shooting of 60-year-old Kendrick Nixon Sr.

According to Lomas, she confronted the man because she believed he was there with another woman. During an altercation, Lomas said she pulled out a taser and used it on the man before pulling a gun out of her car. During a struggle over the weapon, it discharged, hitting Nixon in the chest.

Lomas left the scene after the shooting, but she later turned herself in to the authorities.

Nixon died on June 10.

After Nixon's death, Lomas was rebooked into the Tangipahoa Parish Prison on June 13 on the new charges, records show. She remains behind bars and has not had her bond set.

