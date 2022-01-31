Former French Settlement police chief reported missing

FRENCH SETTLEMENT - Police all over the state are looking for a former French Settlement police chief who was reported missing Monday.

Chief Cary Mosby said former chief Harry Brignac's wife reported him missing about 4 p.m. Monday. She said he left home Monday morning and investigators don't know where's he's been since.

According to the post on the village's Facebook page, officers and Livingston Parish sheriff's deputies are looking for Brignac, who was last seen driving a 2009 white GMC truck.

"We're very concerned," Mosby said, adding that he's been in in touch with State Police and a state police chief's association to ask for help in looking for Brignac.

He said the search is exhaustive and very active.

Brignac resigned from the French Settlement Police Department in 2018.

Anyone with information can contact (225) 686-2241.