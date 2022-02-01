Latest Weather Blog
Former French Settlement police chief reported missing
FRENCH SETTLEMENT - Police all over the state are looking for a former French Settlement police chief who was reported missing Monday.
Chief Cary Mosby said former chief Harry Brignac's wife reported him missing about 4 p.m. Monday. She said he left home Monday morning and investigators don't know where's he's been since.
According to the post on the village's Facebook page, officers and Livingston Parish sheriff's deputies are looking for Brignac, who was last seen driving a 2009 white GMC truck.
"We're very concerned," Mosby said, adding that he's been in in touch with State Police and a state police chief's association to ask for help in looking for Brignac.
He said the search is exhaustive and very active.
Brignac resigned from the French Settlement Police Department in 2018.
Trending News
Anyone with information can contact (225) 686-2241.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Graves doesn't 'see a pathway' to finished Comite River Diversion Canal this...
-
BRPD: Man shot 14-year-old with AK-47 outside Baton Rouge gas station
-
Police make arrest in 14-year-old's killing outside Baton Rouge gas station
-
Education commission to equip school systems with tools for hurricane preparedness
-
Facing pressure from lawmakers over State Police cover-up, Edwards to meet with...