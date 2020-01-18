76°
Former fraternity member, Matthew Naquin, now in state custody

Saturday, January 18 2020
BATON ROUGE - Former Phi Delta Theta fraternity member, Matthew Naquin, convicted in the hazing death of pledge Max Gruver is now serving his prison sentence.

Naquin was convicted of negligent homicide in November and was sentenced to five years in prison, however half of that was suspended.

His prison time could be cut down to less than a year with good behavior or through other jail programs.

Once he is released, Naquin will be placed on probation for three years. .

