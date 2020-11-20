58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Former first lady Nancy Reagan dies at 94 in California

4 years 8 months 2 weeks ago Sunday, March 06 2016 Mar 6, 2016 March 06, 2016 11:17 AM March 06, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: AP
Photo: abcnews

LOS ANGELES  - Former first lady Nancy Reagan has died at 94 in Bel-Air, California.
    
Assistant Allison Borio says Mrs. Reagan died Sunday at her home of congestive heart failure.
    
Her marriage to Ronald Reagan lasted 52 years until his death in 2004.
    
A former actress, she was Reagan's closest adviser and fierce protector on his journey from actor to governor of California to president of the United States.
    
She rushed to his side after he was shot in 1981 by a would-be assassin, and later endured his nearly decade-long battle with Alzheimer's disease. In recent years she broke with fellow Republicans in backing stem cell research as a way to possibly find a cure for Alzheimer's.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days