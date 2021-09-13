Former firefighter arrested on rape charges twice since June

BOGALUSA - A former firefighter was arrested Tuesday for second-degree rape, which is his second arrest for rape in the span of a few months.

Washington Parish Sheriff's Office said 36-year-old Brandon Applewhite was arrested Sept. 7 and released two days later after posting a $75,000 bond.

Applewhite's first arrest was in May 2021, when he was charged with non-consensual disclosure of a private picture, extortion and malfeasance. The following month, Applewhite was arrested on a charge of second-degree rape.

Any individual who might have more information regarding this very serious matter is asked to contact Detective Captain Tom Anderson at (985) 661-6024.