70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Former employee disabled security at Port Allen trucking company, stole $31K in equipment

1 hour 5 minutes 5 seconds ago Tuesday, April 18 2023 Apr 18, 2023 April 18, 2023 11:44 AM April 18, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN - A man is accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of equipment from his former workplace and then stashing it away at his home in Livingston Parish.

About $31,000 worth of tools and other equipment were stolen after Aaron Ballard, 43, allegedly disabled the security system at Kent Environmental, the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said in a news release Tuesday.

Upon discovering the burglary at the trucking company in Port Allen, West Baton Rouge deputies requested a search at Ballard's home in Denham Springs through the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office. There, deputies reportedly found much of the missing equipment. Deputies also noted that Ballard was trying to remove the markings from a stolen U-Haul trailer when they arrived. 

Trending News

Ballard is being held in Livingston Parish and will be booked in West Baton Rouge for simple burglary. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days