Former elementary school teacher accused of threatening to 'shoot up' school
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. - Authorities have arrested a former elementary school teacher after she allegedly threatened to shoot up a school in North Carolina.
ABC News reports that Kristen Thompson resigned last Friday from Pathways Elementary School in Hillsborough. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, after Thompson's resignation, other teachers said she previously "made threats to shoot up the school."
"Once school administration was made aware about an alleged threat by Kristen Thompson, law enforcement was contacted immediately," an Orange County School System spokesperson said.
Deputies arrested Thompson Tuesday and charged her with communicating a threat of mass violence. Thompson was held on a $1,000 bond. Her next court date is June 14.
