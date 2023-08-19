Former EBRSO Parish Prison employee arrested, booked for domestic abuse

BATON ROUGE - An East Baton Parish Sheriff's Office employee was fired before being arrested on Saturday for domestic abuse charges from April and July 2022.

According to arrest paperwork, the estranged wife of 22-year-old Jordan Hilliard filed a complaint with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office's Internal Affairs division on Aug. 17, 2023, alleging abuse during 2022.

The woman told officers that on April 11, 2022, she and Hilliard were in a fight. She said Hilliard charged at her and she feared being hurt. Arrest documents said the two had been married for three years at this point and had a young child together who was there when the fight happened.

Deputies said the woman also alleges she and Hilliard were in a different argument on July 29, 2022. She told deputies that Hilliard had his gun while he was not in uniform, he pulled out his weapon and choked her. A doorbell camera captured the fight.

Deputies said video shows the two arguing while leaving their apartment, walking to a staircase and then heading back toward the apartment. The victim could be heard saying "since you wanna pull your gun out, I'm finna call the police." The video ends with Hilliard putting his hand around the woman's neck and pulling her out of the camera's view.

During questioning, Hilliard said he did not choke the woman or pull a gun on her, but admitted to battery. He said that he grabbed the victim's arms and shook her.

Hilliard was booked for domestic abuse aggravated assault with child endangerment, domestic abuse battery with strangulation and simple assault.

Hilliard worked for EBRSO for a year and ten months in the Parish Prison and most recently in the Field Training Officer Program. He was fired prior to his arrest.