Former sheriff's office employee arrested in prostitution, human trafficking investigation

47 minutes 54 seconds ago Saturday, February 12 2022 Feb 12, 2022 February 12, 2022 12:35 PM February 12, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison
Tony Shorts

DENHAM SPRINGS - A former employee of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office was arrested Saturday as part of a prostitution and human trafficking investigation.

The Denham Springs Police Department arrested Tony Shorts on a charge of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Shorts was an employee of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office for almost five years, according to a Saturday release from the sheriff's office. He worked in the parish prison and later in the computer forensics department.

According to the release, Shorts was terminated from his position before his arrest.

This is a developing story.

