Former EBRSO deputy charged with child porn, indecent behavior charges after September arrest

BATON ROUGE — A former East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office deputy was charged with child pornography and indecent behavior charges Tuesday after his September arrest.

Joseph Pizzalato, 45, was charged with one count of pornography involving a juvenile and one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile. Pizzalato was fired from EBRSO after six years following his Sept. 15 arrest. Arrest documents from last year say he sent inappropriate text messages — including images — with a 15-year-old girl.

The victim told deputies Pizzalato messaged her on Sept. 15. The following texts were sent from Pizzalato's phone to the teenager:

- "I got a remember u not 18 lol.”

- “You’re beautiful and curvy.”

- “Delete all that crap lol”

- “All I can think is boobs hahahaha.”

- “I’d go to jail.”

- “Your body is developing and of course it makes men feel a certain way.”

During an interview with deputies, Pizzalato voluntarily handed over his cell phone number, which matched the number provided by the victim. He was promptly arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for indecent behavior with a juvenile.

On Sept. 25, deputies found a video on Pizzalato's phone of a teenager dancing topless. Deputies said the video was recorded from a live streaming platform called Bigo Live. He was re-arrested and booked on an additional charge of pornography involving juveniles.

Pizzalato faces between two and 25 years in prison for the indecent behavior misdemeanor and the child pornography felony.