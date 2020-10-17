Former EBR school board member, Noel Hammatt, dies at 62

Image: JimEngster.com

BATON ROUGE - Former East Baton Rouge Parish school board member, Noel Hammatt, passed away Friday at Baton Rouge Hospice after battling with cancer.

He served on the school board for board for almost 20 years.

"It's been three months since his Glioblastoma IV diagnosis. His ashes will be dispersed in two of his favorite places: Lake Pontchartrain, where he loved to sail, and Arnaudville, Louisiana, where he loved to dream. He will be dearly missed. We love you, Noel."

He was 62 years old.