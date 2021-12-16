Former EBR Parish attorney denied new trial

BATON ROUGE - Former East Baton Rouge Parish Attorney Mary Roper lost an appeal in her attempt to get a new trial in a defamation case against Councilman and Mayor Pro-Tem Chandler Loupe and the city-parish.



In her original suit Roper claimed Loupe made false statements about her eventually causing the Metro Council to fire her as Parish Attorney.



Roper’s petition detailed animosity that she says began in November 2008 with Loupe acting “out of malice and in retaliation” when Roper did not comply with Loupe’s requests that another person be given a position in the Parish Attorney’s office. Roper’s suit cited numerous other instances of alleged defamation. The 19th Judicial District rejected all of those claims last year, leading to a higher court appeal.



In an often and ugly public back and forth between the two, Roper was removed from her role in November 2014, following a hearing and vote by the Metro Council.



The Metro Council appointed long-time city-parish attorney Lea Anne Batson to succeed Roper.