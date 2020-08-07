Former East Feliciana coroner sentenced in corruption case

BATON ROUGE - Former East Feliciana Coroner Laura Dejohn was sentenced to probation and must pay fines after she was convicted of keeping incomplete records during her time in office.

Dejohn, who's been at the center of several WBRZ Investigative Unit reports, was convicted back in February. Her sentencing came Friday after being delayed months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The judge says “this is a very unusual case”, but she has been convicted of these crimes. — Brandi B. Harris (@BrandiBHarrisTV) August 7, 2020

She will be placed under supervised probation for a year and must pay off her fines and court fees. She must also take a decision-making class and maintain a job.

DeJohn was first arrested in March 2017 and charged with malfeasance in office, criminal conspiracy, and injuring public documents. She had previously said operated her office on a "verbal basis" and kept no written records.