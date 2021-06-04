83°
Former "Drake and Josh" star Drake Bell arrested in Ohio for child endangerment

3 hours 6 seconds ago Friday, June 04 2021 Jun 4, 2021 June 04, 2021 1:43 PM June 04, 2021 in News
Source: Fox 8 Ohio
By: Falon Brown

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio - Jared Drake Bell, who starred in the hit Nickelodeon show "Drake and Josh" is facing charges in Ohio after a recent arrest. 

Bell, 34, is charged with disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and attempted child endangerment. 

According to FOX 8 in Ohio, Bell allegedly engaged in an inappropriate chat with a minor over the internet back in December 2017. The conversation was sometimes sexual in nature. 

Court documents do not specify when the arrest occurred, but show the Cleveland Division of Police was the arresting agency. His mugshot is dated Thursday, June 3, just before 3 p.m. 

Bell appeared in court yesterday in Cuyahoga County and entered a not guilty plea. He was freed on a $2,500 personal bond on the condition that he agreed to cease contact with the alleged victim in the case. 

A pretrial hearing via Zoom is scheduled for June 23. According to FOX 8, Bell is expected to enter a plea of no contest or guilty to the bill of information. 

The hit TV show "Drake and Josh" aired between 2004 and 2007, with several spinoffs resulting from its success. 

