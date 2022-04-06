83°
Former district attorney's office employee indicted

4 years 5 months 1 week ago Friday, October 27 2017 Oct 27, 2017 October 27, 2017 8:26 AM October 27, 2017 in News
By: Associated Press

SHREVEPORT - A federal grand jury has indicted a former employee of a Louisiana district attorney's office on several counts of mail fraud.

The U.S. Attorney's Office of the Western District of Louisiana said in a news release that 35-year-old Melanie Barber was indicted on seven counts of mail fraud.

Barber was employed by the Desoto Parish District Attorney's Office from 2004 to 2014. She is accused of negotiating money orders made payable to and intended for her former employer.

The news release says the orders were collected by worthless checks and diversion fees but negotiated by Barber at several local banks and retailers for her personal use.

It's unclear if Barber has a lawyer.

