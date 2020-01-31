Former deputy clerk fired for reporting workplace sexual harassment

BATON ROUGE - Another sexual harassment lawsuit has been filed in East Baton Rouge Parish, this time for Chief Deputy Greg Brown.

According to The Advocate, Barbara Bracken, a former deputy clerk, was hired in November 2012 and as soon as she started her position Brown, her supervisor, made repeated sexual advances towards her.

Sometime in 2013 Bracken says she asked Brown to stop, and also reported his behavior to another supervisor.

Bracken claims this led to retaliation and eventually her termination in November 2018.

But Renee Culotta, is representing the clerk's office, and says Bracken didn't accuse brown of sexual harassment until after she was fired.

Barbara Bracken is suing for financial compensation, for lost wages and benefits as well as emotional distress and psychological damage.

Brown denies sexually harassing or retaliating against any employees.