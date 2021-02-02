55°
Former Democratic candidate for president, Andrew Yang, tests positive for COVID-19

Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff
Andrew Yang Photo: YouTube

Former Democratic candidate for president, Andrew Yang, has tested positive for COVID-19, CNN reports.

The 46-year-old, currently running for mayor of New York City, released a statement on Tuesday (Feb. 2) by way of the Yang for NY Campaign team, saying he's experiencing mild symptoms and will continue to attend events virtually. 

Yang added, "When the time is right, I look forward to once again hitting the campaign trail and advancing a positive vision for our city's future."

News of the attorney turned politician's condition follows his mid-January announcement that he would be quarantining due to possibly being exposed to novel coronavirus.

Yang, a father of two and New York native, suspended his presidential campaign in February 2020, and even spent time as a CNN contributor after leaving the campaign trail.

His COVID diagnosis puts him among the 1.43 million infected individuals in the state of New York.  

