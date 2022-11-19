Former day care owner pleads guilty in death of child

BATON ROUGE - An emotional former day care owner has pleaded guilty to negligent homicide in the 2015 death of a 22-month-old girl left unattended on a sweltering day in a van across the street from the unlicensed north Baton Rouge facility.



The Advocate reports 49-year-old Shelia Newman tearfully apologized Tuesday to the crying mother of Angel Green before state District Judge Lou Daniel set Newman's sentencing for Feb. 24 and released her on her own recognizance.



She faces up to five years in prison.