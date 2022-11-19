49°
Former day care owner pleads guilty in death of child

5 years 11 months 2 weeks ago Wednesday, November 30 2016 Nov 30, 2016 November 30, 2016 11:31 AM November 30, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE - An emotional former day care owner has pleaded guilty to negligent homicide in the 2015 death of a 22-month-old girl left unattended on a sweltering day in a van across the street from the unlicensed north Baton Rouge facility.

The Advocate reports 49-year-old Shelia Newman tearfully apologized Tuesday to the crying mother of Angel Green before state District Judge Lou Daniel set Newman's sentencing for Feb. 24 and released her on her own recognizance.

She faces up to five years in prison.

