Former correctional officer accused of forging documents to get food stamps

ST. MARTIN PARISH - Authorities have arrested a former correctional officer accused of fraudulently obtaining food stamps.

According to KATC, deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office received information in reference to a potential fraud complaint involving a correctional officer. The employee was identified as 29-year-old Kaneshia Francis.

Authorities immediately placed Francis on administrative leave and a criminal investigation was initiated.

Detectives later arrested Francis for allegedly forging documents and providing false information in an attempt to fraudulently get food stamp benefits.

Francis was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center. She was also fired.

