Former college football player & Southern Law grad using faith to give hope during uncertain times
During these uncertain times, Southern Law grad Christopher King felt compelled by faith to help those in need who were struggling.
"You can say it came from God. He gave me the idea, He gave me the direction and I followed through with it," says King.
So on Easter weekend, to symbolize The Resurrection and to be a beacon of hope, he built a life sized cross and walked 5 miles across the towns of Zachary and Baton Rouge.
"The point was for people to see me, to be reminded of the physical representation of Christ. One of the most famous scriptures is John 3:16. For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son. In today's society, where there is so much bad going around, we need hope, we needed a savior, we have a savior. I honestly believe we need this right now."
