Former co-host, Sara Haines returns to "The View"

A former co-host of the ABC talk show, "The View" is returning to the virtual table to take on Hot Topics and more with Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Meghan McCain, and Sunny Hostin.

Sara Haines will be returning to “The View” in September as a co-host for Season 24 of the ABC daytime talk show.

According to Variety, the 42-year-old will fill the seat at the table left by Abby Huntsman, who exited the show in January 2020.

When Haines first arrived at “The View” in 2016, the show was in the midst of redefining its identity following a revolving door of co-hosts and the retirement of creator Barbara Walters in 2014. Haines was appointed to the show as Ben Sherwood, the president of Disney/ABC Television Group at the time, had the idea to recruit more “GMA” talent — including Paula Faris — to “The View.”

Then, in 2016, Sherwood and ABC News executives mandated that Haines abandon “The View” for a third hour of “GMA,” called “GMA Day,” with Michael Strahan. The new offering – which was later rebranded as “Strahan, Sara and Keke” (with Keke Palmer) – flopped in the ratings and was canceled in March, leaving Haines without a TV home.

In its early days of “The View,” Walters thought her talk show could survive maybe one or two panel changes. But over its 23-year history, “The View” has had almost as many cast shake-ups as “SNL.” Haines is the third co-host to attempt a comeback.