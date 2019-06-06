86°
Former city worker arrested in Brusly, accused of taking more than $80,000
BRUSLY - Deputies have arrested a former ticket clerk after it was discovered tens of thousands of dollars had gone missing in the town of Brusly.
The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says Carlisa Askins was arrested Thursday for felony theft and malfeasance in office.
Askins resigned in 2017 after an audit revealed she had taken two deposits from ticket fines for herself and more than $81,000 had disappeared from the deposits of paid cash fines between 2015 and 2017.
She was booked in the West Baton Rouge Parish Detention Center, where she's being held on a $25,000 bond. She had been employed by the town for seven years.
