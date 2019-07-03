78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Former Chrysler CEO Lee Iacocca has died at age 94

3 hours 18 minutes 42 seconds ago Tuesday, July 02 2019 Jul 2, 2019 July 02, 2019 9:21 PM July 02, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
DETROIT (AP) - Former colleagues say ex-Chrysler CEO Lee Iacocca has died at age 94 in Bel Air, California.
  
Iacocca was a master pitchman. He put the Mustang in Ford's lineup in the 1960s. Two decades later, he became a corporate folk hero when he resurrected Chrysler.
  
He was famous for his TV ads from that time, in which he said: "If you can find a better car, buy it!"
  
Iacocca also wrote two best-selling books and was courted as a presidential candidate for 1988. He had a 32-year career at Ford and Chrysler and helped launch some of Detroit's most significant cars - including the minivan, the Chrysler K-car and the Ford Escort.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days