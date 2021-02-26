Former Chamber of Commerce employee facing charges in WBR months after drug arrest in Texas

A former employee with the West Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce is facing new charges after the organization opened an investigation into her spending during her time there.

According to a notice sent out to members of the chamber Friday, the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office and district attorney's office issued new charges against Marie Anais Brand, the former events and operations coordinator. The letter did not detail what those charges were but said the chamber discovered disparities in its finances during Brand's tenure and turned that information over to law enforcement back in November.

Brand was previously arrested back in October in Hidalgo County, near the U.S.-Mexico border, for illegal possession of controlled substances. Brand exited her job at the chamber shortly after Brand's last arrest.

The West Baton Rouge chamber said it is also taking additional steps to catch any additional discrepancies, including the hiring of an accountant and an independent auditor.