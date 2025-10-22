79°
Former Centreville officer pleads guilty to embezzlement charges from pawning service weapon

Wednesday, October 22 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

CENTREVILLE - A former Centreville Police officer pleaded guilty to embezzlement and sentenced to probation for pawning three different service weapons. 

Mississippi State Auditor Shad White said that Patrick Harris pawned his own pistol, then took two weapons out of the evidence and property room and pawned those as well. 

Harris was sentenced to ten years of probation and had to pay nearly $2,000 for restitution, court costs and fines. 

“I’m thankful to the agents in my office for working on this case as long as the prosecutor who helped bring it to a close,” State Auditor Shad White said in a statement. “We will continue to work hand-in-hand with prosecutors to hold those who steal taxpayer money accountable.”

