Former Central official accused of forgery turns self in, bonds out of jail

CENTRAL - The former chief administrative officer of Central has bonded out out of jail after he turned himself in for forgery and false public records charges Wednesday.

Barrow turned himself in after the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office obtained a warrant for his arrest Tuesday in connection to the alleged forgery of a city contract.

David Barrow was wanted on counts of forgery and filing or maintaining false public records, according to the warrant.

He was fired and asked to vacate his office in August 2015. The contract was found in his desk drawer after he left, according to the warrant.

The contract, an agreement between the city and a local developer that covered March 2015 to March 2016, had mayor Jr. Shelton's apparent signature on it, but he said he did not sign it and did not even know about it.

In comparing the two signatures, it was apparent that the signature on the maintenance agreement was a forgery, according to the warrant. According to the arrest warrant, it was "obvious" the former mayor's signature in the agreement was a forgery.

The developer said he signed the agreement at a local engineering firm and was witnessed by one of his employees. He added that he was not in contact with the mayor for the project, according to the warrant.

Barrow turned himself in around 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Bond was set at $5,000 for his charges of filing or maintaining false public records, bond not been announced for his forgery charges.