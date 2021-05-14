Former captain with Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office charged with embezzlement

Kevin Stimage

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - A man who served as a captain with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office and was employed by the entity for close to eight years has been charged with fraud and embezzlement shortly after resigning from his post.

According to Interim United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Louisiana, Duane A. Evans, 44-year-old Kevin Stimage has been charged with payroll fraud for allegedly submitting false or fraudulent payroll sheets to the sheriff's office throughout 2019 and 2020.

Officials say the fraudulent documents led to Stimage collecting over $5,000 in payments that he was not entitled to.

Stimage reportedly resigned from his post with the sheriff's office in April and, if convicted, will face up to ten years behind bars followed by three years of supervised release.

The former Captain would also face a $250,000 fine and a mandatory special assessment of $100.