Former Campus Federal employee fired & arrested for allegedly stealing over $59,000

Investigators with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office report that 62-year-old Cornelia Dawkins embezzled $59,187.97 from the Campus Federal on Perkins Road between September of 2018 and July of 2020.

BATON ROUGE - A former employee of Campus Federal Credit Union allegedly stole over $59,000 from the company during her time as an employee.

According to authorities, Dawkins was terminated in August of 2020, after the theft was discovered by her employer.

The company investigated the incident and found Dawkins had allegedly forged and negotiated a total of 87 checks at Neighbors Federal Credit Union, where she had an account. The company told authorities that each of the forged checks were made payable to Neighbors Federal Credit Union and endorsed by Dawkins.

Detectives say they apprehended Dawkins on Monday and she admitted to the crimes, explaining that an addiction to Bingo motivated her to steal.

Dawkins was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of forgery and theft.