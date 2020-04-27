Latest Weather Blog
Former BRPD officer killed Sunday night while attempting to fight off suspected burglar
BATON ROUGE - Only hours after two Baton Rouge police officers were shot on Sunday, a former BRPD officer was shot to death in a separate incident.
According to Baton Rouge Police, Ryan Hord, 41, was killed while attempting to fight off a suspected burglar on Richland Avenue late Sunday night.
A spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Police Department says the shooting occurred around 11:45 p.m. on Richland Avenue, between Government Street and North Boulevard.
Officials said Hord exchanged gunfire with a 29-year-old male suspect, who was wounded during the incident.
Hord, who started working for BRPD back in August of 2009, died on the scene. The suspect was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Police say the suspect has now been detained for questioning.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Hammond BBQ Challenge donates food to local heroes after big event canceled
-
'He died protecting his family': daughter of man killed in shooting spree...
-
LSU to open in the fall with several changes; Saturday nights in...
-
Salon owner fears reopening without proper PPE
-
Monday evening weather update