Former BRPD officer killed Sunday night while attempting to fight off suspected burglar

Former Baton Rouge Police Officer, Ryan Hord, was shot and killed on Sunday night.

BATON ROUGE - Only hours after two Baton Rouge police officers were shot on Sunday, a former BRPD officer was shot to death in a separate incident.

According to Baton Rouge Police, Ryan Hord, 41, was killed while attempting to fight off a suspected burglar on Richland Avenue late Sunday night.

A spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Police Department says the shooting occurred around 11:45 p.m. on Richland Avenue, between Government Street and North Boulevard.

Officials said Hord exchanged gunfire with a 29-year-old male suspect, who was wounded during the incident.

Hord, who started working for BRPD back in August of 2009, died on the scene. The suspect was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police say the suspect has now been detained for questioning.