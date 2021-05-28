Former BRPD officer arrested on charges of drag racing, drug possession

ASCENSION PARISH - Former Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) narcotics officer Jason Acree was arrested for the fourth time overnight.

On Thursday night, a deputy with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office (APSO) spotted two vehicles drag racing and he attempted to pull them over.

One driver got away, but the second, behind the wheel of a gray Dodge Charger, was successfully pulled over.

Authorities say Acree was in this second vehicle and their encounter with him ended in his arrest on charges of reckless operation, speeding, drug possession and illegal possession of a weapon.

In an official report, the arresting APSO deputy said Acree admitted to speeding and explained that he was headed to New Orleans for a private security job.

The former BRPD officer also admitted to having three firearms inside of his vehicle, but did not consent to a search of his vehicle.

In the arrest report, the APSO deputy described Acree's behavior as odd, saying, "Acree was nervous/fidgeting, appeared uneasy, and could not maintain his focus on what I was saying."

After placing Acree under arrest, authorities searched his vehicle and found unlabeled bottles of medication containing oxycodone and suboxone.

As Acree was unable to provide officials with a prescription for these medications, a charge of "possession of schedule 11 drugs" was added to his offenses.

Acree resigned from the force earlier this month after being tied to corruption within the drug unit which was first exposed by the Investigative Unit. He was implicated in wrongdoing by a whistleblower in the department. Video obtained by the WBRZ Investigative Unit also showed Acree smashing evidence while out on a 2018 drug case.

His first arrest came in February of this year, then again in April and once more just a few weeks ago.

Acree is being held without bond.