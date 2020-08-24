Former BRG security guard turned med student appears on 'Good Morning America'

BATON ROUGE - A man whose inspiring journey from hospital security guard to medical student was featured on WBRZ is now garnering nationwide attention.

We spoke to Russell Ledet last week about his path to working as a med student at Baton Rouge General, the same hospital where he once worked as a security guard.

“The idea of coming back, not only to Louisiana, not only to Baton Rouge, Louisiana. But to come back to Baton Rouge General and be able to take care of patients here. Right now, I'm on the pediatrics rotation. But before this, I was on surgery. To walk into the OR and have a scrub tech ask me ‘what is your glove size,’ it was just eye-opening but also humbling,” Ledet said at the time.

Just days after appearing on Channel 2, the Southern University grad was interviewed on 'Good Morning America' in front of a national audience. You can watch the full interview below.

Dr. Russell Ledet is working on the front lines during the coronavirus pandemic as a medical student at the same facility where he once worked as a security guard.



We decided to make his Monday with a sweet surprise. ??https://t.co/vvWnKpUu6L pic.twitter.com/gQmZOsCyIU — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 24, 2020

