Former bookkeeper must repay $121K to school in Louisiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana woman has been sentenced to a year and a day in prison and has agreed to repay $121,600.50 to a school where she was a bookkeeper for about two years.

Carlina Moore of Alexandria pleaded guilty to wire fraud in August and was sentenced Tuesday in Lafayette, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Shreveport said in a news release Tuesday.

Moore had worked at the Montessori Educational Center, Inc. in Alexandria from May 2018 to August 2020.

The school’s administrator found a questionable transaction while reviewing the school bank account on Aug. 25, 2020, and further review of bank and credit card accounts revealed embezzlement, the news release said.

Moore pleaded guilty to one of three wire fraud counts in a bill of information against her, court documents show. The maximum penalty for that crime is 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The Montessori Educational Center teaches toddlers through middle school students. Tuition and fees range from $3,975 for primary students attending half-day classes with a summer break to $8,800 for toddlers on a year-round, extended-day schedule.