Former Baton Rouge Police officer wanted in case of abandoned box of guns meant for evidence
CENTRAL – Police here are leading a joint investigation into a former Baton Rouge Police officer with the officer’s former bosses.
Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran told the WBRZ Investigative Unit Monday, he was awaiting the arrest of the former officer. The officer once worked for Baton Rouge Police and has since worked for other, rural sheriff’s offices, the chief said.
The investigation started at the end of May after kids found a box of guns on the curb within the Central Police area, appearing to be left for trash. There were other items in the box, the chief said.
The items were traced and were supposed to have been in Baton Rouge Police evidence.
Chief Corcoran said an arrest is imminent and said he and Baton Rouge Police are expecting to have a news conference – possibly early this week.
US Marshals are expecting to handle tracking the officer down and making the arrest.
