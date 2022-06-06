91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Former Baton Rouge Police officer wanted in case of abandoned box of guns meant for evidence

53 minutes 9 seconds ago Monday, June 06 2022 Jun 6, 2022 June 06, 2022 1:15 PM June 06, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ News

CENTRAL  –  Police here are leading a joint investigation into a former Baton Rouge Police officer with the officer’s former bosses.

Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran told the WBRZ Investigative Unit Monday, he was awaiting the arrest of the former officer.  The officer once worked for Baton Rouge Police and has since worked for other, rural sheriff’s offices, the chief said.

The investigation started at the end of May after kids found a box of guns on the curb within the Central Police area, appearing to be left for trash.  There were other items in the box, the chief said.

The items were traced and were supposed to have been in Baton Rouge Police evidence.

Chief Corcoran said an arrest is imminent and said he and Baton Rouge Police are expecting to have a news conference – possibly early this week.

Trending News

US Marshals are expecting to handle tracking the officer down and making the arrest. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days