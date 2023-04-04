83°
Former Baton Rouge doctor sentenced to federal prison for dealing unnecessary prescriptions
BATON ROUGE - A former Baton Rouge doctor was sentenced to over ten years in federal prison after being convicted for distribution of controlled substances by a physician.
Randy Lamartiniere, 64, wrote "medically unnecessary prescriptions" for several drugs including fentanyl, Adderall, and oxycodone between March 2015 and January 2016, in exchange for cash payments ranging from $100 to $300.
Lamartiniere knew these drugs were not being used for a legitimate medical purpose and were outside the course of a legitimate medical practice.
He was sentenced to 180 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release.
