Former Baton Rouge doctor sentenced to federal prison for dealing unnecessary prescriptions

Mugshot from 2016 arrest

BATON ROUGE - A former Baton Rouge doctor was sentenced to over ten years in federal prison after being convicted for distribution of controlled substances by a physician.

Randy Lamartiniere, 64, wrote "medically unnecessary prescriptions" for several drugs including fentanyl, Adderall, and oxycodone between March 2015 and January 2016, in exchange for cash payments ranging from $100 to $300.

Lamartiniere knew these drugs were not being used for a legitimate medical purpose and were outside the course of a legitimate medical practice.

He was sentenced to 180 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release.