Former Assumption Parish deputy arrested for allegedly pointing gun while at school
NAPOLEONVILLE – A former Assumption Parish Sheriff's deputy was arrested after deputies say he pointed a gun at someone while at a school following a dispute.
The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office arrested 22-year-old Javon Lacy on five counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and carrying a firearm or dangerous weapon by a non-student on school premises.
The sheriff's office says deputies received a complaint of a man pointing a gun at someone while at a Napoleonville school on Friday around 7:45 p.m. Lacy was identified as the man in question and later located near the school.
Lacy was questioned and witness statements were also taken by deputies. He was then arrested and transported to the Assumption Parish Detention Center.
According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office, Friday's dispute involved Lacy's family members. Deputies seized two guns from Lacy.
Lacy bond was set at $25,000, and, as of Monday afternoon, he has posted his bond.
The sheriff's office says Lacy resigned about three months ago from the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office after an incident involving serious threats against a group of people. According to the sheriff's office, the threat allegations were serious enough that Lacy was given the options to either resign or be fired.
Lacy's arrest and his resignation are not connected.
