Former Ascension Parish deputy arrested for malfeasance in office
ASCENSION PARISH - A former deputy with the sheriff's office has been arrested for smuggling a cell phone into the parish jail.
According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, James Breaux, a former deputy, was arrested on December 5 for malfeasance in office and introduction to contraband to a penal institution.
Sheriff Jeff Wiley says the investigation began in October after officials were told Breaux allegedly smuggled a cell phone into the parish jail. The investigation concluded on Dec. 5.
Breaux had been employed with the sheriff's office since June.
He was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail, and has been released on a $5,000 bond.
