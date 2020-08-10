Former Ascension councilman, Army veteran passes away at 82

GONZALES - Former Ascension Parish councilman and U.S. Army veteran Allison James Bourque passed away last week.

The parish president's office released a statement Monday honoring Bourque, who died Aug. 6 at the age of 82.

You can read the full statement from the parish below.

Allison James Bourque passed away August 6, 2020 at the age of 82. A US Army veteran,

Allison was also active in the community. He was elected to the very last Ascension Parish

Police Jury, and was instrumental in the creation and passage of the Home Rule Charter. He

then served two terms on the Ascension Parish Council.



Allison was a passionate musician, and was leader and bass player in "The Boogie Nights." He was an avid outdoorsman, which he enjoyed with his family. Allison retired from BASF

Corporation in 2000. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Judy Babin Bourque; sons Dale

Bourque and wife Bonnie, and Keith Bourque and wife Dawn; and his daughter Tanya Bourque and her fiancé John de St Germain; and by his four grandchildren.