Forever 21 officially set to file for bankruptcy

LOS ANGELES, CA - Teenage clothing emporium, Forever 21, announced on Sunday that it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The chain issued a letter to customers stating intentions to file a motion to close up to 178 of its stores and that "the decisions as to which domestic stores will be closing are ongoing, pending the outcome of continued conversations with landlords."

The company then went on to assure customers they expect a significant number of stores to remain open and operate as usual.

Forever 21 has at least 11 retail locations in Louisiana.