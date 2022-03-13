FORECAST: Temperatures warm through the new week, storms return Tuesday AM

TODAY & TONIGHT

After a very cold start this morning, temperatures will warm into the low 60s this afternoon. Bright sunshine and light winds will make things feel very comfortable today. A southerly wind kicks back in later tonight, that will keep temperatures mainly in the 40s overnight.

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday will start off chilly, but things will heat up quickly in the afternoon with highs close to 70. Clouds will increase through the day with an isolated shower possible. A front will send a line of showers and thunderstorms through our area around daybreak on Tuesday. One or two storms could be on the strong side, so we will continue to monitor the severe risk.

Most will pick up around an inch of rainfall Tuesday morning - we are super dry and need the rain so we will take it. That system will roll out quickly, bringing in plenty of sunshine Tuesday afternoon. Highs stay mild through the week.





-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton





CLICK HERE to download the WBRZ WX APP on Apple devices.

CLICK HERE to download the WBRZ WX APP on Android devices.