Latest Weather Blog
FORECAST: Temperatures warm through the new week, storms return Tuesday AM
TODAY & TONIGHT
After a very cold start this morning, temperatures will warm into the low 60s this afternoon. Bright sunshine and light winds will make things feel very comfortable today. A southerly wind kicks back in later tonight, that will keep temperatures mainly in the 40s overnight.
LOOKING AHEAD
Monday will start off chilly, but things will heat up quickly in the afternoon with highs close to 70. Clouds will increase through the day with an isolated shower possible. A front will send a line of showers and thunderstorms through our area around daybreak on Tuesday. One or two storms could be on the strong side, so we will continue to monitor the severe risk.
Most will pick up around an inch of rainfall Tuesday morning - we are super dry and need the rain so we will take it. That system will roll out quickly, bringing in plenty of sunshine Tuesday afternoon. Highs stay mild through the week.
Trending News
-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton
CLICK HERE to download the WBRZ WX APP on Apple devices.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge area schools go 3-for-3 in State basketball title games
-
LSU students divided on university's split with controversial head coach Will Wade
-
Dance group adopts live mascot at Baton Rouge Zoo
-
Will Wade fired: latest here
-
Livingston Parish couple working to help family of six Ukrainian refugees