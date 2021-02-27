FORECAST: continued humidity, showers and thunderstorms

A stalled front in Central Louisiana and Mississippi will tease the area with dry air, but ultimately stop short leaving humidity, showers and thunderstorms in the forecast.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Like Sunday, expect a fairly active afternoon in terms of showers and thunderstorms. After a midday high temperature around 91 degrees, the rumblers will flare up. With about 50 percent of the 13 Parish, 3 County forecast area receiving rain, the best chances will come south of I-12. With any storms, downpours and lightning would be the primary concerns. Any lingering rain will fall apart in the evening with an overnight low temperature stopping in the mid 70s.

Up Next: New information is looking like we now have a little better chance of rain this week, compared to last week’s thinking. Overall, thunderstorms will still be isolated, but the clouds, showers and storms will mean many days will struggle go above 90 degrees. Temperatures won't fluctuate very much and that first brisk fall cold front is not on the horizon as of yet. Unfortunately, the humidity is here to stay a while longer.

The Tropics: In the tropics, things aren't too rambunctious. An area over The Bahamas will not develop, but could bring rain into Florida. Another system in the Central Atlantic will likely develop further, but the chance of it steering into the Gulf of Mexico is low.

THE SCIENCE:

Forecast Discussion: A stationary front parked over Southeast Louisiana will continue to become diffuse through today. However, uplift generated by what remains of the front will continue to serve as an ingredient for showers and thunderstorms as the marine breezes push inland during the afternoon. A decaying mid to upper level weakness over the Northwest and Central Gulf Coast region will enhance convective coverage over the next couple of days as well. Temperatures will be near to just slightly above normal through the early part of the week. Then, an upper level ridge will build across the Southeastern United States. With slightly drier air, showers and thunderstorms will become much more isolated. A short wave trough traversing the northern sections of the U.S. will push a backdoor cold front into the region by late week, but this boundary is expected to stay to the east local area.

You can stay in touch with Meteorologist Josh Eachus on FACEBOOK and TWITTER.