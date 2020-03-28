76°
Ford drivers deliver 2,000 supplies to Baton Rouge hospital

3 hours 48 minutes 44 seconds ago Saturday, March 28 2020 Mar 28, 2020 March 28, 2020 7:30 PM March 28, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - Drivers from Ford Motor Company donated 2,000 face shields to Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge on Saturday.

The drivers left Detroit, Michigan Friday, March 27 and delivered the supplies to the OLOL team members.

“Face shields are in limited supply across the country and our team was excited and extremely grateful to receive Ford’s generous donation,” hospital said.

