Latest Weather Blog
'Force Awakens' screened for terminally ill 'Star Wars' fan
NEW YORK - A terminally ill "Star Wars" fan is one of the first to see "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."
Daniel Fleetwood, a 31-year-old Texan who is suffering from cancer, had his wish granted to see the highly anticipated film on Thursday. His wife, Ashley, celebrated on her Facebook page that Daniel saw an unfinished version of the movie, thanks to the film's producers and director, J.J. Abrams. Disney Studios confirmed the screening.
The news has drawn so much attention that Ashley Fleetwood on Friday requested news outlets to stop calling. She would prefer, she said, to spend more time with Daniel.
Trending News
Daniel had lobbied online for a chance to see the movie, due out Dec. 18. Diagnosed with spindle cell carcinoma, he's been given just a few months to live.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Garbage costs go up this month in EBR
-
Multiple massage parlors closed after being raided by sheriff's office for prostitution
-
Newly released pictures show missing man in downtown BR before his disappearance
-
Fire destroys small Baton Rouge business
-
Seafood restaurant reduced to pile of rubble after early-morning fire
Sports Video
-
St. John's big inning hands Southeastern second straight loss
-
Coach Kim Mulkey talks LSU's record-tying season
-
Liam Dunn throws first pitch at Brusly game, honoring memory of sister...
-
Port Allen Pelicans basketball team soaring toward fourth-straight state title
-
Sample duo leading Scotlandville into playoffs