79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

For the first time ever, an ocean drone captures video inside a hurricane

1 hour 39 minutes 16 seconds ago Friday, October 01 2021 Oct 1, 2021 October 01, 2021 2:38 PM October 01, 2021 in Weather
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: Meteorologist Jake Dalton

A Saildrone has captured video inside of major Category 4 Hurricane Sam in the Atlantic.

NOAA teamed up with Saildrone Inc. to send the drone into the hurricane to collect critical forecasting data.

The Saildrone Explorer SD 1045 has been battling 50-foot waves and winds over 120 mph. The saildrone includes a "hurricane wing" that allows it to operate in extreme winds. The video captures the winds and waves in action. 

WATCH VIDEO IN TWEET BELOW:


The data collected is expected to improve forecast models that predict rapid intensification of hurricanes. Rapid intensification is when a storms wind speeds increase at least 35 mph in 24 hours.

Improved forecast models will help better prepare communities in a storms path by giving early warnings.

Trending News


Jacksonville deployment of the Saildrones, courtesy of Saildrone & NOAA

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days