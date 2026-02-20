73°
'For the Culture' event hosted by Mayor-President's office for Black History Month
BATON ROUGE - Thursday night, Baton Rouge honored the impact of Black leaders who helped shape the capital city.
As a part of Black History Month, the mayor's office hosted an event called "For the Culture" at the Raising Cane's River Center.
The program highlighted the legacy of local icons, including Baton Rouge native and award-winning actress Lynn Whitfield. She starred in several movies and shows, including "Tyler Perry's Madea's Family Reunion." She received a key to the city.
