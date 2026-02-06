46°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

For second time in week, St. Gabriel council fails to agree on map to designate districts to councilmembers

1 hour 36 seconds ago Friday, February 06 2026 Feb 6, 2026 February 06, 2026 5:51 AM February 06, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GABRIEL — At its Thursday night meeting, the St. Gabriel City Council was unable to agree on a new voting map that would designate what area each of its five council members serves.

Currently, the council's five members serve as at-large members without specific districts. 

This is the second time this week that the proposal has failed, with residents saying that they have been pushing for a change for years but feel their concerns are not being heard. 

"It's not an us... a we. It's about them," resident Isaiah Gilmore said. "It should be about the community and we need it. We can't call just a councilman when they're running at large. We can't call."

Trending News

Another meeting to discuss the potential maps is expected to take place later this month. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days