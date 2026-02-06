Latest Weather Blog
For second time in week, St. Gabriel council fails to agree on map to designate districts to councilmembers
ST. GABRIEL — At its Thursday night meeting, the St. Gabriel City Council was unable to agree on a new voting map that would designate what area each of its five council members serves.
Currently, the council's five members serve as at-large members without specific districts.
This is the second time this week that the proposal has failed, with residents saying that they have been pushing for a change for years but feel their concerns are not being heard.
"It's not an us... a we. It's about them," resident Isaiah Gilmore said. "It should be about the community and we need it. We can't call just a councilman when they're running at large. We can't call."
Another meeting to discuss the potential maps is expected to take place later this month.
